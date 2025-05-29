Federal Budget to be presented on June 10: Finance secretary

The Federal Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year will be presented on June 10, 2025, as scheduled, despite ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the decision regarding Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be made following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s return from his foreign trip.

In an informal conversation with the media, Federal Secretary of Finance, Amjad Ali Bosal, confirmed that the budget presentation will not be delayed and will take place on the set date. However, he also noted that the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which typically precedes the budget announcement, might see a change in its timing. The exact date for the NEC meeting is still pending.