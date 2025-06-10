Budget 2025-26: Details of salaried income tax slabs announced

By Staff Reporter
7:45 pm | Jun 10, 2025
The Federal Government has proposed relief in income tax rates for the salaried class in the Budget 2025-26. The new budget outlines revised tax slabs and rates, aiming to adjust the financial burden on employees.

As per the budget proposals:

  • For individuals earning between PKR 600,000 and PKR 1,200,000 annually, a 1 percent tax will be imposed on income exceeding PKR 600,000.
  • Those with an annual income greater than PKR 1,200,000 but less than PKR 2,200,000 will face an 11 percent tax on income above PKR 1,200,000, in addition to a fixed tax of PKR 6,000.
  • For the income bracket exceeding PKR 2,200,000 but less than PKR 3,200,000, a 23 percent tax will be applicable on the amount above PKR 2,200,000, along with a fixed tax of PKR 116,000.

