Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem arrives in UK to feature in Commonwealth Games
Web Desk
10:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem arrived in Birmingham from London to participate in the javelin throw competition of the Commonwealth Games.  

After arriving, Arshad Nadeem was taken to the welcome centre of the Games, where he was tested for Covid-19, which came negative. After the registration process, Arshad Nadeem along with Dr Asad Abbas and Arshad Sattar reached Shackleton Village Birmingham where they were received by the Deputy CDM Major (r) Majid Wasim of the national contingent.

Arshad Nadeem said that after one year of injury, he made a comeback in the World Athletics Championship held in America, and finished at the fifth spot after recording 86.16 meters throw. He further said that he is satisfied with his performance in the World Championship and has made full preparations for the Commonwealth Games.  

Arshad lauded Dr Asad Abbas and Arshad Sattar for their support. It should be noted that the qualifying rounds of javelin throw will be held on August 5 in the Commonwealth Games, while the final round will be held on August 7th. Arshad requested the people of Pakistan for prayers.

