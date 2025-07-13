Pti Expels 5 Mnas For Defying Party Policy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled five dissident members of the National Assembly and issued an official notification confirming their removal.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar released the notification, stating that MNAs Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Zahoor Elahi, Usman Ali, Mubarak Zeb, and Ilyas Chaudhry have been expelled from the party.

According to the notification, these members violated party discipline by supporting the 26th Constitutional Amendment, despite a unanimous decision within the party to oppose it.

It added that the lawmakers voted in favor of the amendment on October 21, 2024, which constituted a serious breach of party loyalty and oath.

The notification further mentioned that the dissenting members were issued show-cause notices for not following party directives, but failed to respond, prompting disciplinary action.

They were also deemed ineligible to join any other political party and a request has been made to declare them disqualified from their National Assembly seats.