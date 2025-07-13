Pakistan’s Sufiyan Mehsood sets new Guinness World Record

Six-year-old martial artist Sufiyan Mehsood from South Waziristan has once again proven his remarkable talent by setting another Guinness World Record.

Previously, the record for the most step-ups in 30 seconds stood at 30, but the young martial artist from Peshawar surpassed it impressively by completing 45 step-ups in the same time, securing his name in the Guinness World Records.

With this latest achievement, Sufiyan now holds a total of four world records, making him one of the youngest Pakistani martial artists to reach this milestone.

He had earlier broken three world records, including two previously held by India.