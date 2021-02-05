Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36
Web Desk
02:46 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36
Share

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has turned 36 and the world of football is in celebration.

Ronaldo, who recently became the highest goal-scoring player of all time, is only 36 and has already made history with a number of records under his belt.

With 762 senior career goals and 224 assists, he has also received five Ballon d’Or awards, the highest by any European player.

He has a total of 300 trophies, including 31 senior trophies and 17 from friendly matches and several from his childhood, as he had started playing the game professionally quite early.

He was the Most Voted Player of the Year five times, won numerous Player of the Year awards throughout his career and was crowned Best Portuguese Player of All Time in 2015. He has only gone to cement his claim to all the awards with his continued successes.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer ... 04:03 AM | 21 Jan, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the sport after scoring for Juventus in ...

Ronaldo has won almost every award in the world of men’s football.

More From This Category
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and son embark ...
04:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA – FaheemAshraf's unbeaten 54 takes ...
03:08 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Where's this scenic natural cricket ground ...
01:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
NCOC allows limited spectators to attend PSL 2021 ...
03:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Javed Afridi hints at possible Rihanna-Peshawar ...
01:52 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
John Cena, other WWE stars to visit Pakistan in ...
11:42 AM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gauahar Khan slams Indian celebs, targeting their silence on farmers' protest
03:48 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr