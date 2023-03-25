Search

Sports

PAKvAFG: Pakistan take on Afghanistan in second T20I tomorrow

Web Desk 05:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
PAKvAFG: Pakistan take on Afghanistan in second T20I tomorrow
Source: PCB (Twitter)

SHARJAH – Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the second game of the three-match T20I series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow (Sunday).

Afghanistan lead the three-match series by 1-0 as they defeated the Team Green by six wickets in the first match on Saturday.

This victory marked Afghanistan's first win over Pakistan in T20Is.

Chasing a modest 93 runs to win, the home side chased down the target in 17.5 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Mohammad Nabi was the star performer for Afghanistan, scoring an unbeaten 38 runs to guide his team to victory. Najibullah Zadran remained not out on 17 runs. The pair knitted a 53-run unbroken stand for the fifth wicket after Afghanistan were reeling at 45 for four in the 10th over.

For Pakistan, the debutant Ihsanullah was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 17 runs.

Earlier, the tourists won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan gave T20I debuts to four players, including left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Ihsanullah, and Zaman Khan.

Pakistan's batting struggled to gain momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Imad Wasim top-scored for Pakistan with 18 runs off 32 balls, while Saim scored 17 off 15 balls which included two fours and a six. However, the rest of the Pakistani batters failed to make significant contributions, and the team was eventually ended up scoring 92 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Afghanistan's spin duo of Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and left-arm fast Fazalhaq Farooqi  picked up two wickets each, while skipper Rashid Khan,  Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq took one wicket each.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Afghanistan win first T20I against Pakistan by 6 wickets

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Afghanistan win first T20I against Pakistan by 6 wickets

12:59 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Pakistan team arrive in UAE for three-match T20I series against Afghanistan

06:15 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

PCB revises schedule of New Zealand tour to Pakistan

12:32 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Body of hockey player who died in Italy boat crash repatriated to Pakistan

04:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Navy kicks off first CNS International Sailing Regatta to promote water sports

01:42 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Fans come closer to action during Pakistan Super League on TikTok

11:07 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvAFG: Pakistan take on Afghanistan in second T20I tomorrow

05:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th March 2023

08:42 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: