Natasha Hussain apologises to Shahroz Sabzwari after backlash

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari found himself at the centre of controversy due to unethical questions asked during a rapid-fire round on a local TV show. A viral clip featuring model Natasha Hussain, who appeared as a guest on the show, has sparked outrage.

During the segment, Hussain was asked to name an actor whom she believes has benefited from nepotism, and she singles out Shahroz, stating, "I don't really consider him an actor. But his father is a great actor."

Although the host provides a disclaimer, claiming it is all in good fun, the comment did not sit well with netizens and fellow celebrities, including Yashma Gill, who questioned the need for such questions and called out the hypocritical nature of the statement. She emphasized that an actors' success relies on their talent and hard work, regardless of their background or connections.

Designer Humayun Alamgir also chimed in, pointing out that Sabzwari had been acting for over 25 years, even since childhood, questioning the validity of Hussain's comment.

Netizens also highlighted that Hussain's own daughter, Tania Hussain, is considered a "nepo kid."

Joining the discussion, actor Laila Wasti voiced her opinion on the need for better content and unity within the industry. She expressed her desire for segments and shows that focus on meaningful content rather than pitting actors against each other for mere viewership. Laila emphasized the importance of supporting and uplifting the entertainment industry, highlighting the hard work put in by industry professionals to provide entertainment, especially during challenging times like the Covid pandemic. In her plea, she called for a collective effort to create content that keeps viewers engaged and uplifted, while fostering unity and solidarity among industry members.

In response to the backlash, Hussain took to her social media story to issue an apology. She expressed deep regret for her statement, acknowledging that it had come out wrong. She clarified that Shahroz Sabzwari is indeed a talented actor and any misunderstanding was unintentional. She expressed disappointment in how people were using her words for entertainment and urged them to focus on their own lives instead.

Hussain extended her apologies to the "person concerned," presumably Shahroz Sabzwari, and to those who had taken an interest in the controversy. As of now, Sabzwari has not responded to the situation.

