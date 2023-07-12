Rahma Khan's wedding pictures leave fans enchanted

Rahma Khan, a gifted artist and actress, has captivated audiences with her exceptional talent, even in supporting roles. Throughout her career, she has been involved in numerous dramas, consistently leaving a lasting impression on viewers through her powerful performances. Some of her notable projects include "Mera Yaar Mila Day," "Wania," "Chand Ki Pariyan," and "Tum Mere Paas Raho."

In addition to her successful acting career, Rahma Khan has also ventured into entrepreneurship at a young age. She established her own clothing brand called "By Rahma," which has gained recognition and popularity. Rahma's dedication to her brand is evident as she proudly wore her own designs during her Nikkah ceremony.

Recently, Khan tied the knot with her husband, Wali, and their wedding festivities were nothing short of enchanting. Rahma radiated pure elegance in every aspect of her bridal looks, captivating all who laid eyes on her. Their photographer, AR snapshots photography took to their Instagram handle and treated the fans to HD pictures.

The wedding album is a visual journey that showcased the couple's celebrations. From the mesmerizing Nikkah ceremony to the vibrant and joyous Walima, the pictures depict a celebration brimming with happiness and love.

The couple exudes an aura of timeless elegance in their breathtaking attire, captivating us all with their radiant smiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AR Snapshots Photography & Films (@ar.snapshotsweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AR Snapshots Photography & Films (@ar.snapshotsweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AR Snapshots Photography & Films (@ar.snapshotsweddings)

The comment section overflowed with heartfelt wishes and heart emojis from adoring fans.