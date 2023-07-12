Search

Lifestyle

Rahma Khan's wedding pictures leave fans enchanted

05:43 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
Rahma Khan's wedding pictures leave fans enchanted
Source: Instagram

Rahma Khan, a gifted artist and actress, has captivated audiences with her exceptional talent, even in supporting roles. Throughout her career, she has been involved in numerous dramas, consistently leaving a lasting impression on viewers through her powerful performances. Some of her notable projects include "Mera Yaar Mila Day," "Wania," "Chand Ki Pariyan," and "Tum Mere Paas Raho."

In addition to her successful acting career, Rahma Khan has also ventured into entrepreneurship at a young age. She established her own clothing brand called "By Rahma," which has gained recognition and popularity. Rahma's dedication to her brand is evident as she proudly wore her own designs during her Nikkah ceremony.

Recently, Khan tied the knot with her husband, Wali, and their wedding festivities were nothing short of enchanting. Rahma radiated pure elegance in every aspect of her bridal looks, captivating all who laid eyes on her. Their photographer, AR snapshots photography took to their Instagram handle and treated the fans to HD pictures.

The wedding album is a visual journey that showcased the couple's celebrations. From the mesmerizing Nikkah ceremony to the vibrant and joyous Walima, the pictures depict a celebration brimming with happiness and love. 

The couple exudes an aura of timeless elegance in their breathtaking attire, captivating us all with their radiant smiles. 

The comment section overflowed with heartfelt wishes and heart emojis from adoring fans.

Rama Khan looks stunning at her dreamy Walima ceremony

Lifestyle

Humaima Malick pens down heartfelt note on Feroze Khan's birthday

06:22 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Humaima Malick to share her real life stories, struggles with fans

11:59 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Rama Khan looks stunning at her dreamy Walima ceremony

07:19 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Reel life to real life: Turkish co-stars announce wedding on Instagram

08:58 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali stuns fans with chic look

07:45 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Meera asks fans to pray for her ailing brother's health

09:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Funkari’ — Aima Baig releases latest song

06:59 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 12 July 2023

09:03 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 12, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (12 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: