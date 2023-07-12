‘Funkari’ — Aima Baig releases latest song

Aima Baig, the talented songstress, has once again enthralled music enthusiasts with her latest release, "Funkari." This captivating track, accompanied by an equally mesmerizing official video, delves into the depths of longing and the sense of emptiness that arises when a loved one undergoes a transformation in their values.

Baig beautifully captures the complexities of emotions that arise when a cherished connection is severed by a shift in values. The song delicately explores the sense of longing and emptiness that envelops the soul when someone dear evolves into a different person. The lyrics, crafted with utmost finesse, convey the blurred perception of reality and the unique pain that emerges when the bond of understanding dissipates.

Accompanying the heartfelt melody, the official video of adds an extra layer of storytelling. Through stunning visuals and artistic imagery, the video captures the essence of the song, portraying the feelings of longing and disconnection with striking visuals. The careful attention to detail and seamless synchronization between the music and visuals enhance the overall impact of the song, captivating viewers and intensifying the emotional journey.

Taking to Instagram, the actress announced the release with a sneak peek of the song.

With poignant lyrics and a soulful melody, "Funkari" paints a vivid picture of a blurry world where a new kind of pain emerges, leaving a profound vacuum of disconnect in the heart.

On the work front, the singer's recent singles include Pretty Face, Loota Re, Khawabon Mein, Ik Hook, Satrangi, and Washmallay among others.