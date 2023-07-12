‘Funkari’ — Aima Baig releases latest song

Aima Baig, the talented songstress, has once again enthralled music enthusiasts with her latest release, "Funkari." This captivating track, accompanied by an equally mesmerizing official video, delves into the depths of longing and the sense of emptiness that arises when a loved one undergoes a transformation in their values.
Baig beautifully captures the complexities of emotions that arise when a cherished connection is severed by a shift in values. The song delicately explores the sense of longing and emptiness that envelops the soul when someone dear evolves into a different person. The lyrics, crafted with utmost finesse, convey the blurred perception of reality and the unique pain that emerges when the bond of understanding dissipates.
Accompanying the heartfelt melody, the official video of adds an extra layer of storytelling. Through stunning visuals and artistic imagery, the video captures the essence of the song, portraying the feelings of longing and disconnection with striking visuals. The careful attention to detail and seamless synchronization between the music and visuals enhance the overall impact of the song, captivating viewers and intensifying the emotional journey.
Taking to Instagram, the actress announced the release with a sneak peek of the song.
With poignant lyrics and a soulful melody, "Funkari" paints a vivid picture of a blurry world where a new kind of pain emerges, leaving a profound vacuum of disconnect in the heart.
On the work front, the singer's recent singles include Pretty Face, Loota Re, Khawabon Mein, Ik Hook, Satrangi, and Washmallay among others.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
