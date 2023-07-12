Kuruluş: Osman actor becomes the new face of Pakistani perfume brand

Pakistan's fragrance industry is buzzing with anticipation as the news of Burak Özçivit's upcoming visit as the brand ambassador for one of the nation's most esteemed fragrance brands sends waves of excitement.

The announcement, which spread like wildfire on social media, was accompanied by a captivating video clip featuring the star himself, further intensifying the buzz surrounding this highly-anticipated collaboration.

Taking to Instagram they shared the exciting announcement with the caption "J. Fragrances are beyond excited to announce a collaboration with none other than the incredible @burakozcivit (Kuruluş: Osman). "

Turkish television dramas win the hearts of Pakistanis, propelling stars like Burak Özçivit, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Celal Al, and Esra Bilgiç to household names.