Police set aside two cases against Sophia Mirza's ex-husband

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital have dismissed two cases against Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor registered nearly 15 years ago against him by his former wife Khushbakht Mirza (known as Sophia Mirza) during the custody battle of their twin daughters.

The Lahore Police investigation has revealed that there was no evidence and merit in Sophia Mirza’s two applications against Umar Farooq Zahoor and Sophia Mirza, after registering the cases, didn’t cooperate with the police despite several requests and didn’t produce any evidence at any stage in support of her claims.

Police Station Race Course officer Rehan Anwar has disposed off the cases after a thorough investigation. The police officer wrote in his report that Sophia Mirza registered the first case in 2009 against Zahoor alleging that he along with Malik Shahid had conspired to kidnap their minor daughters Zainab and Zuneirah from PC Hotel Karachi and that the minors should be returned to their mother.

Rehan Anwar said the investigation in this case was conducted by Muhammad Basharat Hassan (ASI/INV at Police Station Race Course, Lahore. “The investigating officer repeatedly called the complainant through an official order, but she did not appear,” he wrote, adding that during the probe it came to light that the UAE Court has already granted minor's custody to their father (Umar Farooq).

The officer wrote: “As per the records, there were two attempts made to hand over the minors to the complainant in light of the court's decision. However, these attempts were unsuccessful due to the intervention of the UAE Court’s decision. Taking into consideration these facts, the Supreme Court has also dismissed the petitioner's petition as she received Rs1,000,000 to pursue the case in UAE. Considering the aforementioned facts and circumstances, it may not be appropriate to continue the investigation in this case, and no credible evidence has emerged regarding the offence of Section 363 PPC against the accused in this case. Based on the information provided, considering the aforementioned facts and circumstances, it may be deemed a waste of time to continue the investigation in the mentioned case. Therefore, the decision to dismiss the case has been made. Hence, a report of dismissal has been prepared and forwarded.”

The officer also dismissed another case as frivolous and without merit registered by Sophia Mirza on in 2009 alleging that Zahoor allegedly stole her Cheque Nos. 6028414 & 6028424 & 6028414 from her purse and wrote for forty million rupees and forged her signature to withdraw money from her bank account but failed.

The Lahore police officer wrote: “The investigation in this case was conducted by Rafaqat Ali (ASI/INV at Police Station Race Course, Lahore). The investigating officer repeatedly called the complainant to join the investigation and submit the documentary evidence, but she did not appear nor submitted any evidence and she did not receive the summons or notice. Furthermore, a case No. 297/09 was filed by Shahid Ahmad Khan against the complainant at Police Station Defence regarding the cheque No. 6028414 (as mentioned in the FIR). The investigating officer repeatedly called the complainant to join the investigation and submit the documentary evidence, but she did not appear nor submitted any evidence. Since the case was filed in 2009 and remained under investigation for a period of 13 years, however, there is no legal provision to keep the instant case under investigation indefinitely. Therefore, a decision has been made to dismiss this case, considering the suspicious circumstances. Hence, a report of dismissal has been prepared and forwarded.”

Sophia Mirza had registered a total of eight cases against her ex -husband Umar Farooq Zahoor in Lahore and Karachi. These cases related to allegations of kidnapping, money laundering and fraud. Except one, all cases have been dismissed due to lack of evidence and lack of cooperation with the police from the complainant.

It may be noted that Islamabad Police had registered a criminal case against former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar, model Sophia Mirza, and others for registering "false and vindictive cases" against businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in the summer of 2020 — when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was in power.

According to a copy of the FIR registered at Islamabad Secretariat Police Station, a case for criminal investigation has been formally registered against Akbar, Mirza (whose real name is Khushbakhat Mirza), her sister Mariam Mirza and others under Sections 420, 468, 471, 385, 386, 389, 500 and 506 of PPC 1860.

The FIR has been registered for cheating, preparation of forged documents, extortion of money, defamation and criminal intimidation.

As per the story of FIR, an inquiry against Umar Farooq Zahoor and others was initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore by treating an application submitted by his ex-wife Mirza.

During the PTI govt Shahzad Akbar and Sophia Mirza combined to register two cases of money-laundering and corruption against Umar Farooq Zahoor and on the request of PTI govt the Interpol issued warrants against Mr Zahoor. Investigations later determined that these cases were motivated by revenge and personal enmity of Shahzad Akbar and Sophia Mirza against Mr Zahoor.