No pressure can downgrade Pak-China relationship, says PM Imran in latest interview

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Tuesday that Pakistan and China enjoyed a very special relationship and no pressure could change it.

The premier made the remarks in an exclusive interview with LIU Xin of CGTN, adding that no matter what happens, no matter what pressure is exerted on Pakistan, the relationship between the two countries would remain the same.

He pointed out a "strange and great power rivalry" was taking place in in the region.

"US is being wary of China [...] I don't need to say this as it is public knowledge — the way China and US are looking at each other [...] so it creates problems."

The US has established a regional alliance called "Quad" including India and some other countries, he said.

“So, from that point of view, Pakistan thinks that it is very unfair of the US and other Western powers [to make] countries like Pakistan take sides. Why should we take sides? We should have good relations with everyone,” he added.

“The relationship between Pakistan and China is very deep. It’s not just the governments, but it’s a people-to-people relationship,” PM Khan said.

He further said when Pakistan had been in trouble politically, internationally, or had conflicts with its neighbour, China always supported it.

The people of China have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, he said, adding: “You remember friends who stand with you at all times. In good times, everyone stands with you, but in difficult, tough, and bad times, you remember those people who stood by you.”

Responding to a question, he commented that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is growing stronger politically that Pakistan and China stand together at all international forums.

Talking about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was "the biggest thing happening in Pakistan".