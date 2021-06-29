No pressure can downgrade Pak-China relationship, says PM Imran in latest interview
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Tuesday that Pakistan and China enjoyed a very special relationship and no pressure could change it.
The premier made the remarks in an exclusive interview with LIU Xin of CGTN, adding that no matter what happens, no matter what pressure is exerted on Pakistan, the relationship between the two countries would remain the same.
He pointed out a "strange and great power rivalry" was taking place in in the region.
"US is being wary of China [...] I don't need to say this as it is public knowledge — the way China and US are looking at each other [...] so it creates problems."
The US has established a regional alliance called "Quad" including India and some other countries, he said.
“So, from that point of view, Pakistan thinks that it is very unfair of the US and other Western powers [to make] countries like Pakistan take sides. Why should we take sides? We should have good relations with everyone,” he added.
“The relationship between Pakistan and China is very deep. It’s not just the governments, but it’s a people-to-people relationship,” PM Khan said.
He further said when Pakistan had been in trouble politically, internationally, or had conflicts with its neighbour, China always supported it.
The people of China have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, he said, adding: “You remember friends who stand with you at all times. In good times, everyone stands with you, but in difficult, tough, and bad times, you remember those people who stood by you.”
Responding to a question, he commented that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is growing stronger politically that Pakistan and China stand together at all international forums.
Talking about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was "the biggest thing happening in Pakistan".
China hails PM Imran’s remarks on CPEC 04:18 PM | 25 May, 2021
BEIJING – China has applauded the warm remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on China-Pakistan Economic ...
- No pressure can downgrade Pak-China relationship, says PM Imran in ...11:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- TikTok 'considering implications' of ban in Pakistan11:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
-
- Pakistan values relations with European Union, says COAS Bajwa10:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul Adha10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Dil Jalane Ki Baat – Atif Aslam's latest song winning hearts09:48 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Why Hira Mani slapped her friend?04:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's latest interaction leaves fans curious03:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021