Sindh launches online education for primary schools amid COVID-19
KARACHI -The Sindh government has introduced online education for primary schools as well amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to media details, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department and made an application, namely SELD Learning to provide online education to students from Kindergarten (KG) to class five.
The project has been prepared with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Microsoft’s help. Mathematics, Science, English and Urdu will be taught online.
The courses are available in three languages; English, Urdu and Sindhi.
Earlier, the Sindh government has introduced online education for secondary schools as well.
