Sindh launches online education for primary schools amid COVID-19
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
Sindh launches online education for primary schools amid COVID-19
Share

KARACHI -The Sindh government has introduced online education for primary schools as well amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to media details, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department and made an application, namely SELD Learning to provide online education to students from Kindergarten (KG) to class five.

The project has been prepared with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Microsoft’s help. Mathematics, Science, English and Urdu will be taught online.

The courses are available in three languages; English, Urdu and Sindhi.

Earlier, the Sindh government has introduced online education for secondary schools as well.

More From This Category
FM Qureshi draws immediate attention of int’l ...
10:16 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
MNA Shah Zain Bugti, PTI’s Usman Tarakai tested ...
09:38 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
PM Imran once again emphasized creation of public ...
08:29 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
All major markets closed, public transport off ...
10:47 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
Rana Sanaullah gets one-time court exemption in ...
10:14 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
Senior physician catches coronavirus in Sialkot
09:40 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie intensifies after denial of rape, sexual assault
08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr