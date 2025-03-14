Is Aamir Khan preparing for a third marriage?

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is once again in the spotlight, this time due to speculations about his personal life and the possibility of a third marriage.

According to sources, Aamir recently introduced his girlfriend to the media, surprising many with the revelation that they have been together for over a year and a half.

During an informal meet-and-greet event ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir openly spoke about his relationship, saying, “I thought this would be a great opportunity for you all to meet her, so we don’t have to keep things under wraps. She even met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night.”

How Did Aamir and His Girlfriend Meet?

Aamir’s new partner hails from Bengaluru, and while they have known each other for 25 years, they reconnected when she moved to Mumbai.

Sharing their story, Aamir said, “She happened to be in Mumbai, and we ran into each other by chance. We stayed in touch, and everything unfolded naturally from there.”

His girlfriend, who has a six-year-old son, expressed her happiness in finding an intelligent and kind partner.

Who Is Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend?

Aamir also highlighted her involvement in his professional life, stating, “She is now working with my production house.”

When asked about the possibility of marriage, Aamir playfully responded, “At 60, I don’t know if marriage suits me anymore!”

However, he reassured that his children are supportive of his relationship, adding, “I am very fortunate to have such good relations with my former wives.”

Aamir was previously married to producer Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

What’s Next for Aamir Khan?

On the professional front, Aamir is gearing up for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, slated for release in June.

He is also producing Lahore 1947, a historical drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

While wedding rumors continue to swirl, Aamir remains focused on both his personal happiness and professional commitments. Whether he walks down the aisle again remains to be seen!