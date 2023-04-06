Rabya Kulsoom reveals reason behind removal of dance video featuring Hania Aamir

Rabya Kulsoom is a gifted actress from Pakistan who has gained a reputation for her impressive performances in numerous popular television dramas and films. She has been involved in several hit serials, including Fraud and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, which is currently airing on ARY Digital.

Kulsoom's journey in the entertainment industry began in theatre, where she honed her acting skills and developed a passion for choreography. Her versatility and dedication have earned her a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

Recently, she appeared on The Haute Talk with Amna Isani, where she discussed her ongoing projects and shared some insights into her personal life. She also touched upon her friendship with Hania Aamir, her co-star on the set of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, which has been much talked about by fans and media alike.

Rabya Kulsoom's appearance on the talk show was a great opportunity for her fans to learn more about her and her work. Her charming personality and candid conversation with Amna Isani made for an engaging and informative interview that showcased her talent and passion for her craft. With her rising popularity, Rabya Kulsoom is undoubtedly one to watch in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Regarding their viral dance video, Rabya Kulsoom admitted that it had caused some controversy due to its religious content. The video received criticism and was later removed from both actors' Instagram accounts. Rabya expressed her belief that it was not their intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments and that they respected the views of those who were offended. She also agreed with Amna Isani's statement that people should be more tolerant and patient towards things that may offend them.

Rabya Kulsoom started her career in theatre and has since appeared in many hit television dramas. Besides acting, she also loves choreography and has shown her skills in several dance sequences in her dramas.

Kalsoom has appeared in Choti Choti Batain, Zara Sambhal Kay, Meer Abru, Shehr-e-Malal, and Bharaas among other TV projects.