Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in ‘Heads of State’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is a multi-talented artist who has received several accolades as an actor and producer and has starred in over 60 Indian and Hollywood films. She became a New York Times bestselling author in February 2021 with her memoir, Unfinished. Alongside Richard Madden, Leslie Manville, and Stanley Tucci, Chopra is set to star in the eagerly anticipated spy thriller show, Citadel, which will premiere on April 28 on Prime Video.

According to Deadline, the actress is now collaborating with Amazon Studios for her latest venture, a film called Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Chopra took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a screenshot of Deadline's exclusive report and writing, "On to the next venture," while tagging her co-stars in the post.

While many details about the plot are being kept confidential, the storyline of the upcoming film, Heads of State, has been described as a blend of the popular movies Air Force One and Midnight Run. The cameras for the film are scheduled to start rolling in May 2023. The film is being directed by Ilya Naishuller and the script has been written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, based on an initial draft penned by Harrison Query.

In a recent interview, the show's director, Anthony Russo, lauded Chopra's ability to lead the action in the show, revealing that her character is the driving force behind much of the action, with Madden's character following in her footsteps. "This is a genre that traditionally has a male lead. And so, what was interesting to us was upending that. Priyanka is really gifted physically. She is a badass on camera and she kicks a lot of ass in the show,” Russo stated.

Apart from Citadel, the Bajirao Mastani star will appear in Love Again, an upcoming American comedy-drama film written and directed by James Strouse. In 2021, she featured in the Oscar-nominated movie, The White Tiger.

Chopra's production company, Purple Pebble Productions, has a first-look film and TV agreement with Amazon Studios and has collaborated with Paramount Global to produce original content focused on diversity and inclusion for their platform. Clearly, the Dostana actor is ready to conquer the world and pursue all her dreams, and she's doing an excellent job.