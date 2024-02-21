Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar defends unconventional wedding amidst criticism

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan's renowned social media star, recently found her family at the centre of online discussion due to her sister Sehar Mirza's wedding festivities.

Sehar's celebrations spanned numerous events, including grand dholkis and a Bollywood-themed night, leading to her Rukhsati. However, the groom, Talha, participated in the Nikkah ceremony virtually from a restaurant abroad, raising eyebrows and igniting criticism. Many questioned the rationale behind organizing elaborate festivities without the physical presence of the groom.

The virtual Nikkah and Rukhsati ceremony without Talha present attracted mixed reactions. Some expressed concerns about the legitimacy and traditions surrounding an online nikah. Others questioned the purpose of extensive celebrations in the groom's absence. The situation sparked diverse opinions and discussions online.

Following the online discourse, Sehar addressed the criticism directly. She clarified that since the Nikkah had already taken place, the Rukhsati was a necessary step. While expressing her discontent with the negative comments, she maintained that her husband, Talha, would be joining her soon.

"As everyone knows, my Nikkah has already taken place, and therefore, Rukhsati was bound to happen," Sehar stated. "My husband will be here soon, and I wouldn't say I'm too happy with all the criticism that came my way."

Sehar's statement leaves some questions unanswered. When will Talha be joining Sehar? Will there be further wedding celebrations upon his arrival? How does the couple feel about the online scrutiny?