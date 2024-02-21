Search

WATCH — Mahenur Haider opens up about her divorce, shares details

Noor Fatima
10:41 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
Mahenur Haider
Source: Mahenur Haider (Instagram)

Divorced in her prime, Pakistani actress Mahenur Haider, did not let any conflict get the best of her. The up and coming actress who is garnering praise for her impeccable acting skills in the Pakistani television series, Khaie, opened up about her marriage and divorce, revealing details that show her remarkable strength and resilience during turmoil.

During a guest appearance at a podcast, the Grey actress that she got married at an early age but later got divorced, however, her parents stood by her through thick and thin.

The Parchi star also highlighted the importance of discussing and addressing common misconceptions about leaving a toxic marriage and the stigma that comes with divorce. Haider made understanding individual circumstances her mantra and refrained from speaking negatively about her ex-husband, recognizing the complexities of relationships with former partners.

“I got married at the age of 22. After completing my college studies, I became a housewife. But life had other plans, and the circumstances weren't the best so me and my ex-husband sought divorced after 4 years of marriage,” the Ishq Hai star revealed.

“My parents fully supported me in difficult times, never letting me realize that such a big incident has happened. I am also an entrepreneur and busy hustling in other business ventures so I don't have much time to think about trivial matters,” Haider shared.

Haider has launched her clothing brand, Zyre. The Daku Bangaya Gentleman star was married to businessman Zarrar Mustapha in April 2018.

On the work front, Haider was recently seen in Aulaad, Ishq Hai, Betiyaan, Jhok Sarkar, Grey, Khaie, and Family Bizniss.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

