China 'rolls over' $2b loan to Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – China has extended the repayment period for a $2 billion debt owed by Pakistan, as disclosed by media reports on Wednesday.
Pakistan had initially acquired a $2 billion loan from China at a 7.1% interest rate, with the loan set to mature in the upcoming week of March.
Pakistan disbursed Rs26.6 billion in the previous fiscal year to China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against the $9 billion deposits placed by these three nations with the State Bank of Pakistan.
This extension will bolster the depleting foreign reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), currently standing at $8 billion.
Last month, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar penned a letter to his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, requesting the extension of the $2 billion loan.
In his correspondence with the Chinese premier, the caretaker prime minister expressed gratitude for China's financial assistance.
A total of $4 billion in loans has been kept as a secure deposit, thereby alleviating Pakistan's external payment obligations.
In May of the previous year, China came to Pakistan's aid amid its efforts to secure a crucial pending loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), extending over $2 billion in debt.
This assistance from China was aimed at helping Pakistan meet two critical debt repayments totaling $2.3 billion, ensuring immediate relief for the country.
Earlier in the same year, China had already extended the repayment period for some loans to Pakistan, with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reaffirming Beijing's commitment to financial support during a visit to Pakistan in May.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.