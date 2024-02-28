Search

Pakistan

Five presiding officers appointed for presidential election

11:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Five presiding officers appointed for presidential election

ISLAMABAD  – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday appointed five Presiding Officers to conduct election to the office of President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals. 
According to spokesperson for ECP, these officers will receive nomination papers from candidates and chair meetings of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) at Parliament House, Islamabad, and the Provincial Assembly of the respective province during the scheduled polling for the Presidential Election.
According to the notification, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court will oversee the elections in the Senate and National Assembly in Islamabad. A Member of the Election Commission-I, Election Commission of Pakistan, will supervise polling in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, located in Lahore. 
The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court will supervise the Presidential Elections in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, situated in Karachi. 
Similarly, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court will supervise the polls in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, located in Peshawar. 
Finally, the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court will conduct the presidential polls in the Provincial Assembly in Quetta. 
Latest

