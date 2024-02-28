Five presiding officers appointed for presidential election

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday appointed five Presiding Officers to conduct election to the office of President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals.
According to spokesperson for ECP, these officers will receive nomination papers from candidates and chair meetings of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) at Parliament House, Islamabad, and the Provincial Assembly of the respective province during the scheduled polling for the Presidential Election.
According to the notification, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court will oversee the elections in the Senate and National Assembly in Islamabad. A Member of the Election Commission-I, Election Commission of Pakistan, will supervise polling in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, located in Lahore.
The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court will supervise the Presidential Elections in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, situated in Karachi.
Similarly, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court will supervise the polls in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, located in Peshawar.
Finally, the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court will conduct the presidential polls in the Provincial Assembly in Quetta.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
