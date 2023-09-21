India clarifies visa policy for students in Canada as diplomatic tension soars

NEW DELHI - Authorities in India have clarified that the recent tussle between New Delhi and Canada would not impact students.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the current visa policy will not impact Indian students already residing in Canada.

The official said the Indian High Commission is actively monitoring the students' situation and is available for them to reach out in case of any concerns.

Bagchi also pointed out in a statement that there have been no individual complaints received from these students so far.

The spokesperson emphasized that the issue at hand is not about travel to India for individuals with valid visas and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

'Those who possess these valid documents are free to travel to India as usual,' he said.

The official added that the Ministry of External Affairs expressed concerns about the incitement of violence, alleged inaction by Canadian authorities, and the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning of Indian consulates in Canada.

The statement comes as visa issuance for Canada was temporarily suspended by India following a diplomatic dispute triggered by Ottawa's accusation that New Delhi was implicated in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

BLS International posted an important notice from the Indian mission on their website on Thursday, stating, "Due to operational reasons, with effect from September 21, 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended until further notice."

The development comes after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations of potential involvement by Indian government agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist. India dismissed these accusations as “absurd”, prompting the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official.

Earlier, the Canadian government rebuffed India’s travel advisory regarding security concerns in Canada, asserting that it is one of the safest countries globally.

Canada has called for calm amid the escalating diplomatic dispute between the two nations over the killing of a Sikh leader.

On Wednesday, India issued a strong advisory urging its citizens residing in Canada and those planning to travel there to exercise “utmost caution” due to the increasing anti-India activities and “politically-condoned” hate crimes in the North American country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs referred to “threats” against Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community opposing the “anti-India agenda” in Canada. It advised Indian nationals to avoid traveling to regions and venues in Canada that have witnessed such incidents.

On the other hand, Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, attempted to reassure Indian nationals, emphasizing that Canada is a safe destination. He acknowledged that Canadian allegations of potential Indian government involvement in the Khalistani separatist’s killing had heightened tensions with India.

While emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations, Miller also called for calm amid rising emotions and stated that discussions with India must continue.