Hareem Shah gets brutally trolled for her Miss Universe dream

Hareem Shah, the popular TikTok sensation, recently made headlines due to her controversial video from a temple. Surprisingly, it was this very incident that sparked her aspirations to become the next Miss Universe.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Shah shared a stunning photograph of herself, donning a heavily sequinned black and golden mini dress.

In the caption, the actress boldly declared, 'If I had participated in Miss Universe, I would have brought home the first Miss Universe title for Pakistan.'

اگر میں Miss Universe میں حصہ لیتی تو پاکستان کےلیے پہلا مس یونیورس ٹائٹل جیت لاتی۔

آپ کو کیا لگتا ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/dhzKQ41ZfD — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 21, 2023

As soon as the post went live, the internet erupted with a flurry of memes and trolling from both supporters and critics.