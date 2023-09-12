Hareem Shah to release Zaka Ashraf’s video after India register historic win over Pakistan

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah on Monday announced to release a video allegedly involving Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Taking to Twitter, Hareem Shah claimed that she would unveil the purported video featuring PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf on Tuesday at 2pm.

ٹیم پاکستان کی بری کارکردگی پر کل دوپہر 2 بجے چئیرمین پی سی بی زکا اشرف کی وڈیو جاری کروں گی#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/UFXrc4k4SU — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 11, 2023

The announcement follows Pakistan’s record defeat by 228 runs against India during the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023, which took place at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. The match faced delays due to inclement weather conditions.

This is not the first time Hareem targeted high profile figures as she has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements.

Earlier, she had released alleged private video of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. She also released another video of alleged wife of PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar.

She had also threatened to release private videos of former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.