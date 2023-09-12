Wahaj Ali surprises ‘abandoned children’ at Punjab Child Protection Bureau

Wahaj Ali rose to fame with his acting prowess as he appeared in several hit dramas including Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha and Tere Bin.

As the actor raked in accolades with his acting skills, his affection for the vulnerable members in society made him more famous than ever.

Lately, the Ehd e Wafa star made the day for many children as he visited the Punjab Child Protection Bureau. In order to provide care, rehabilitation, education, and training to the destitute and neglected children. The bureau protects these vulnerable children from criminals, provides food and shelter but also imparts education and skills to these children to make them useful citizens, and Lollywood star also played his role for noble cause.

Wahaj accompanied Nadia Jamil, the actor turned activist for child rights. Wahaj visited the place with his family members. The actor interacted with youth residing at bureau and gave them useful tips for better life.

As the clicks from the interaction went viral, fans were in awe to see their favorite actor playing their part for the betterment of society.