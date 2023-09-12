Wahaj Ali surprises ‘abandoned children’ at Punjab Child Protection Bureau

Wahaj Ali rose to fame with his acting prowess as he appeared in several hit dramas including Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha and Tere Bin.
As the actor raked in accolades with his acting skills, his affection for the vulnerable members in society made him more famous than ever.
Lately, the Ehd e Wafa star made the day for many children as he visited the Punjab Child Protection Bureau. In order to provide care, rehabilitation, education, and training to the destitute and neglected children. The bureau protects these vulnerable children from criminals, provides food and shelter but also imparts education and skills to these children to make them useful citizens, and Lollywood star also played his role for noble cause.
Wahaj accompanied Nadia Jamil, the actor turned activist for child rights. Wahaj visited the place with his family members. The actor interacted with youth residing at bureau and gave them useful tips for better life.
As the clicks from the interaction went viral, fans were in awe to see their favorite actor playing their part for the betterment of society.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
