Birthday wishes pour in for Javeria and Saud

Javeria Saud, a renowned Pakistani actress, has steadily established herself as a prominent figure in the world of showbiz through her remarkable acting and hosting abilities. Known for her versatile performances, particularly in the drama series Nand, Javeria Saud has showcased her multi-talented nature on screen.
While she has gained popularity among the masses for her exceptional hosting and acting skills, Saud is a true talent powerhouse with a diverse range of abilities.
Javeria Saud recently marked a special milestone as she celebrated her birthday in the company of her beloved family. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and joy as she embraced the occasion with open arms. The beautifully decorated table set the stage for the celebration, adorned with an elegant arrangement of white and purple flowers.
The love and affection of her loved ones were evident as the table was adorned with heartfelt birthday cards, each one representing a cherished message from family members and close friends.
"Thanks to my family and friends love u all ❤️" she captioned the post.
Today she wished her husband with a wholesome Instagram post with the caption "Happy Birthday Saud Allah pak apko sehat k sath lambi umar family k sath beshumar khushiyan or kamiyabiyan ata farmaey ameen love u ❤️"
On the work front, some of her notable television shows are Manzilein, Anhoni, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, Maa, Thori Khushi Thora Ghum, Khaali Aankhein, Harjaaye, Piya Ka Ghar Piyara Lage, Khala Qulsum Ka Kumba, Piyari Shammo, Rishte Mohabbaton Ke, Saharay and Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat.
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
