Humaima Malick's latest pool photoshoot leaves fans spellbound

Pakistani actress and model, Humaima Malick, is busy heaping praises for her impeccable sartorial choices and her out-of-the-box ideas when it comes to creativity and style.
The 35-year-old actress is regarded as one of the most influential and successful artists — thanks to her powerful performance in Bol — in Lollywood. Apart from her successful acting career, the Akbari Asghari star is also a well-known face in the fashion industry having walked for top tier designers.
Malick, consequently, enjoys many brand endorsements and gained millions of followers across multiple social media platforms.
Most recently, the Raja Natwarlal actress —Malick's Bollywood debut — treated her Instagram family with a stunning photoshoot in a pool. The gorgeous diva donned heavy makeup and a statement choker adorned with jewels for the pictures and videos.
Social media users were in awe of Malick's beauty and left tons of love-filled comments lauding the star for her vision.
On the work front, Malick was recently seen gracing the music video of Farhan Saeed's song Kadi Kadi. She has also been has been basking in the unprecedented success of Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
