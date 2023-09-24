Humaima Malick's latest pool photoshoot leaves fans spellbound

Pakistani actress and model, Humaima Malick, is busy heaping praises for her impeccable sartorial choices and her out-of-the-box ideas when it comes to creativity and style.

The 35-year-old actress is regarded as one of the most influential and successful artists — thanks to her powerful performance in Bol — in Lollywood. Apart from her successful acting career, the Akbari Asghari star is also a well-known face in the fashion industry having walked for top tier designers.

Malick, consequently, enjoys many brand endorsements and gained millions of followers across multiple social media platforms.

Most recently, the Raja Natwarlal actress —Malick's Bollywood debut — treated her Instagram family with a stunning photoshoot in a pool. The gorgeous diva donned heavy makeup and a statement choker adorned with jewels for the pictures and videos.

Social media users were in awe of Malick's beauty and left tons of love-filled comments lauding the star for her vision.

On the work front, Malick was recently seen gracing the music video of Farhan Saeed's song Kadi Kadi. She has also been has been basking in the unprecedented success of Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.