Humaima Malick draws flak for her bold outfit

Maheen Khawaja 07:28 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Source: Instagram

In the vibrant realm of Pakistani entertainment, Humaima Malick stands out not only for her remarkable acting prowess but also for her massive and dedicated fan base.

She has earned widespread acclaim for her captivating performances in hit drama serials such as Ishq Junoon Dewangi and Akbari Asghari. Her recent cinematic venture, The Legend of Maula Jatt, achieved remarkable success, with her portrayal of the character Daroo receiving immense love and admiration from fans. Currently, she is captivating audiences with her role as Jindo in Green Entertainment's drama series earning critical acclaim for her exceptional performance.

However, it's not just her acting talent that keeps the spotlight on Malick; her fashion choices have also stirred intriguing debates and discussions among her admirers.

Recently, the talented actor attended a concert, showcasing her bold and vibrant style. She donned a striking black dress paired with a hot pink blazer, exuding confidence and charisma as she grooved to an upbeat Punjabi number. Her vivacious presence at the event was met with admiration and enthusiasm from her friends, and it was evident that she was thoroughly enjoying the moment.

While her bold and fashion-forward choice was celebrated by many, it also ignited a spirited debate on social media. Some fans expressed their concerns and frustration regarding her daring attire, highlighting the apparent contrast between her diverse style statements.

