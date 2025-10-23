Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan appointed new Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has appointed Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan as Grand Mufti of the country.

After reviewing the relevant laws and Royal Decrees and Orders, and based on the recommendation submitted by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued the order

Sheikh Saleh has also been appointed as chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and president of General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, with the rank of minister.

The development comes after the death of the former Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.

The Royal Court stated that with his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of Islam and Muslims.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have offered their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the Islamic world.