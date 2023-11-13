Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli takes first ever World Cup wicket

BENGALURU – Anuskha Sharma celebrated the first wicket by his hubby Virat Kohli in the World Cup career in style at Bengaluru stadium.

The former Indian skipper showed his bowling skills when his side took on already-eliminated Netherlands on Sunday (November 12).

He managed to dismiss the Dutch skipper, Scott Edward, in 25th over of the match to claim his maiden wicket in the world cup.

The Bollywood start was also present in the stadium to watch the match. When Kohli took the wicket, Anuskhan can be seen celebrating the moments in adorable way. Take a look:

The Team Blue will lock horns with New Zealand in semi-final on Wednesday (November 15).