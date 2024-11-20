Ban imposed on land sale, purchase in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of agricultural land across the district.

RDA Director General Kanza Murtaza has sent letter to deputy commissioner, directing him to stop the transfer of agricultural land.

DG RDA said the ban on transfer of agricultural land is aimed at securing the green belt. The director general further said that agricultural land is decreasing due to massive constructions activities.

The RDA DG said and the unplanned constructions activities are also causing air pollution.

