Four children injured in grenade blast in Turbat

Four children were injured as unknown individuals threw a hand grenade exploded in the Turbat area of Balochistan.

According to media reports, the grenade was thrown by unknown assailants at a madrassa located in the Malakabad area of Turbat. It exploded near the washroom.

Police officials confirmed that four children were injured in the blast and were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, a heavy presence of police and security forces arrived at the scene to collect evidence, and a search operation was launched to apprehend the culprits.