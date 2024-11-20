COAS Munir expresses confidence in Pakistan’s bright future

KARACHI – Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir stated that the clouds of despair that loomed a year ago have now dispersed, and he has complete faith in Pakistan’s bright and stable future.

Speaking to the business community in Karachi, the Army Chief reiterated, “I had said earlier that despair is forbidden for a Muslim. Today, all economic indicators of Pakistan are positive, and by next year, Insha’Allah, they will improve further.”

He emphasized, “I have complete confidence in Pakistan’s bright and stable future. The clouds of despair that overshadowed us a year ago have now cleared.”

General Asim Munir questioned, “Where are those who spread despair and spoke of default? Shouldn’t they be held accountable? Nothing, including politics, is above the country. We must all prioritize Pakistan over personal interests.”

He further stated, “The state is like a mother, and its value can be understood by the people of Libya, Iraq, and Palestine. Remember, we have no identity apart from Pakistan.”

The Army Chief added, “No matter the challenges, if we stand united, no one can harm us. Bring your investments to Pakistan; the people will benefit, and the country will progress. Only Pakistanis can bring economic stability to Pakistan through a ‘bailout.'”

General Asim Munir also pointed out that terrorism is often backed by illegal businesses supported by specific elements. He affirmed that protecting Pakistan’s digital borders and ensuring the digital security of its citizens is the state’s responsibility.