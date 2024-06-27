Karachi rain figures released: Surjani town tops the chart

Karachi experienced a welcomed relief from scorching heat and humidity today as heavy rainfall lashed various parts of the city. The downpour, following a spell of intense heat, provided respite to residents across neighborhoods such as Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan Iqbal, North Karachi, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Saddar, and I. I. Chundrigar Road.
According to meteorological reports, Surjani Town recorded the highest rainfall with 22 millimeters.
The Meteorological Department reported rainfall figures as follows:
North Karachi: 14 mm
Gulshan-e-Hadeed: 10 mm
Malir: 4.4 mm
Korangi: 2.5 mm
Nazimabad: 1.4 mm
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz mentioned that Karachi may experience further beneficial rainfall in some areas over the next two days, as sea breezes return and intensity of heat decreases. Temperatures are expected to remain between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius during this period.
He added that intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in the city due to a low-pressure system in the atmosphere.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
