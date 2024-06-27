Karachi rain figures released: Surjani town tops the chart

Karachi experienced a welcomed relief from scorching heat and humidity today as heavy rainfall lashed various parts of the city. The downpour, following a spell of intense heat, provided respite to residents across neighborhoods such as Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan Iqbal, North Karachi, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Saddar, and I. I. Chundrigar Road.

According to meteorological reports, Surjani Town recorded the highest rainfall with 22 millimeters.

The Meteorological Department reported rainfall figures as follows:

North Karachi: 14 mm

Gulshan-e-Hadeed: 10 mm

Malir: 4.4 mm

Korangi: 2.5 mm

Nazimabad: 1.4 mm

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz mentioned that Karachi may experience further beneficial rainfall in some areas over the next two days, as sea breezes return and intensity of heat decreases. Temperatures are expected to remain between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius during this period.

He added that intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in the city due to a low-pressure system in the atmosphere.