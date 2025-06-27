All Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for Public on coming Tuesday

KARACHI – Al government and commercial banks will remain closed for public on July 1 as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) observes Bank Holiday.

The central bank officially announced that Tuesday, July 1, 2025, will be observed as a bank holiday. In a statement, it said all financial institutions including commercial banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealings on that day.

The holiday is part of the SBP’s annual schedule to mark the beginning of the new fiscal year. While banks will not provide services to customers, their staff members are required to attend office as usual.

This administrative closure is standard practice and allows banks to complete internal processes related to the financial year-end.

Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly.