No More Hybrid Regime in Pakistan’ as DG ISPR again shuts door on backdoor talks

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army refused political involvement as some political parties are pushing for backdoor talks with military establishment.

In interview with BBC, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry dismissed growing speculation about the military’s involvement in political backchannels, especially with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. “There are no negotiations, no backdoor channels. The Army has no role in political affairs,” he added.

He appeared to send a pointed message to political leaders: resolve your issues within your own domain. “It is the job of politicians to engage in dialogue. Army should not be dragged into political disputes,” he stressed.

ISPR chief further clarified that the military’s communication is with the state, not political parties. “Whichever government is in power represents the state constitutionally — we work with the state, not with individual political actors,” he said.

The timing of the Army’s statement is significant. PTI has long accused the military of political engineering, while simultaneously signaling willingness to reconcile — but only through direct contact with military leaders. Khan’s narrative of a “hybrid regime” has kept the military in the political spotlight despite its repeated denials.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry’s comments appear aimed at closing that chapter. By publicly distancing the Army from ongoing political negotiations, the military is reinforcing its image as an apolitical institution — at least in official messaging.

When asked why the Army is so frequently accused of political interference, the ISPR chief placed the blame on political institutions themselves. “Weaknesses in political parties often lead to the perception that the military is stepping in. But our stance is clear — political matters should stay within the political realm,” he noted.

He rejected allegations of enforced disappearances, blaming India’s RAW for spreading separatist propaganda. “The people of Balochistan are loyal to Pakistan. The Army does not support or engage in illegal detentions,” he said.