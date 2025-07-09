Honda City New Price in Pakistan after Rs120,000 surge; check revised rate here

KARACHI – If you are planning to buy Honda City, the sedan just got more expensive. The car’s cheapest model now cost Rs4.696 million.

Honda Atlas Cars officially jacked up prices of City variants in response to new government-imposed NEV (New Excise Value) levy under the Finance Act 2025-26. The revised prices came into effect on July 1, 2025, impacting both new bookings and pending deliveries.

New Honda City Prices

Variants New Price Increase City 1.2 MT 4,696,000 47,000 City 1.2 CVT 4,737,000 48,000 City Aspire CVT 5,969,000 120,000

The steepest increase has been observed in Aspire CVT, showing 120,000 jump, making it harder for middle-income buyers to afford one of Honda’s most popular sedans.

Honda Atlas cited NEV levy, rising freight charges, and ongoing devaluation of the Pakistani rupee as the key factors behind the increase. The company stated that it had previously absorbed similar cost pressures, but the new tax is beyond their control.

All Honda City units invoiced after July 1 will be charged the new rates. Pending backorders as of June 30 will also be adjusted to the updated prices. Freight and withholding tax will be charged separately.