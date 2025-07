DELHI – A fighter jet of the Indian air force crashed near Banoda village in Rajasthan’s Churu on Wednesday.

The aircraft crashed at 1:25 pm an agriculture field in the village, local police told media.

Police have found human body parts scattered around the crash site, indicating that the pilots on board may have lost their lives.

Authorities have rushed to the scene while an investigation has also been launched into the incident.

