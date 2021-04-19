Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes baby boy
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman has welcomed a baby boy, reported Gulf News.
The crown prince named his newborn Abdul Aziz after his grandfather, the kingdom’s founder.
The latest addition to the family makes the 35-year-old prince a father of five children: three boys and two girls.
The Saudi royals received greetings and well wishes on the birth of Abdul Aziz Jr.
“May Allah make him a baby of happiness, bless him and make him a source of joy for his parents,” tweeted Prince Saud, the crown prince’s brother.
رُزق سمو سيدي ولي العهد بمولود أسماه "عبدالعزيز" جعله الله من مواليد السعادة💚💚 pic.twitter.com/VyWCuGZzg2— محمد بن سلطان آل سعود (@msna_20) April 17, 2021
Prince Mohammed was appointed as heir apparent in June 2017. He has since championed dramatic social and economic reforms in the kingdom, shedding its ultra-conservative image.
