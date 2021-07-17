Pakistan, China discuss Dasu blast, vow to strengthen counter terrorism cooperation
Web Desk
01:03 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, China discuss Dasu blast, vow to strengthen counter terrorism cooperation
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and China Saturday discussed the investigation into the Dasu incident that claimed the lives of 13 people, including nine Chinese citizens.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed took to Twitter where he shared the details of the telephonic conversation with China’s public security minister.

During a call that lasted around half an hour, both sides agreed on completing the probe at the earliest and reiterated that no hostile power could damage ties between Pakistan and China that are ‘time-tested friends and iron brothers’.

The Interior Minister also expressed sadness over the loss of precious lives in the sad incident, a high-level investigation is being carried out into the incident on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a tweet cited.

Meanwhile, this is the second high-level contact in two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who had assured him that all-out efforts will be made to investigate the incident.

On the other hand, a top-level Chinese investigating team will visit Dasu today as part of a joint probe into the incident to ascertain the facts. Pakistani security officials will brief the Chinese officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Minister for information revealed that the initial inquiry found traces of explosive material from the spot. Chaudhry didn’t mention the category of explosives used in the blast however, he added that the incumbent authorities are in close coordination with the Chinese embassy about the matter as both countries are committed to fight the menace of terrorism.

