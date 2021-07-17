UAE airline extends flight suspension from Pakistan until July 31

ABU DHABI – After Emirates, Etihad Airlines has also extended its flight suspension from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India till July 31.

Reports in international media quoting officials of the second flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates said the extension in flight suspension by the authorities is due to the COVID pandemic.

“At the moment, the suspension to travel from Pakistan is till 31st of July and maybe extended,” the official handle of Etihad told a social media user from Pakistan asking about the cancellation of his Lahore-Abu Dhabi-Toronto flight which was scheduled on July 28.

The diplomats, UAE nationals, or Golden Visa holders are exempted from the flight suspension. However, your PCR test, in this case, must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure, it further added.

Earlier, the same airline informed the travelers that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21. The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.

Meanwhile, a senior Emirates official told that the UAE authorities are constantly reviewing developments related to Covid-19 in India, Pakistan, and other countries.

“India and Pakistan routes are subject to government review and the development of the situation of the virus in those countries. We will wait to see what is coming up from the government. But there is a constant review of the development related to the Covid-19, not just to India and Pakistan, but across the globe,” the chief operating officer of Emirates, said in a virtual press briefing.