Hassan Ali's wanted brother arrested in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – The brother of Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Hassan Ali was apprehended during a police raid in the Ladhywala area in Gujranwala.

Reports quoting police officials suggest the accused, Khurram Shahzad, was a proclaimed absconder who tortured youth in the Kot Shera area along with his eight accomplices.

Shahzad was wanted by Ladhywala Waraich Police in Case No. 719/20 and had been in hiding for months.

Later, the law enforcers produced Khurram Shehzad in the court of Civil Judge Rana Asif Mustafa. The court approved one-day physical remand of the accused for the interrogation.

Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, ... 04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021 Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali who is a medium-fast bowler is celebrating his 27th birthday. The talented cricketer ...

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali was ruled out of the first Twenty20 international against England because of a leg injury. Ali has been pulled out of the game at Nottingham as a ‘precautionary measure’ due to a strain in his left leg, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board told media.