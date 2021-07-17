Hassan Ali's wanted brother arrested in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA – The brother of Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Hassan Ali was apprehended during a police raid in the Ladhywala area in Gujranwala.
Reports quoting police officials suggest the accused, Khurram Shahzad, was a proclaimed absconder who tortured youth in the Kot Shera area along with his eight accomplices.
Shahzad was wanted by Ladhywala Waraich Police in Case No. 719/20 and had been in hiding for months.
Later, the law enforcers produced Khurram Shehzad in the court of Civil Judge Rana Asif Mustafa. The court approved one-day physical remand of the accused for the interrogation.
Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, ... 04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali who is a medium-fast bowler is celebrating his 27th birthday.
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali was ruled out of the first Twenty20 international against England because of a leg injury. Ali has been pulled out of the game at Nottingham as a ‘precautionary measure’ due to a strain in his left leg, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board told media.
PAKvENG – Pakistan win 1st T20 against England ... 10:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan outclassed England in the first Twenty-20 of three match series at Nottingham on Friday,
