Hassan Ali's wanted brother arrested in Gujranwala
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
GUJRANWALA – The brother of Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Hassan Ali was apprehended during a police raid in the Ladhywala area in Gujranwala.

Reports quoting police officials suggest the accused, Khurram Shahzad, was a proclaimed absconder who tortured youth in the Kot Shera area along with his eight accomplices.

Shahzad was wanted by Ladhywala Waraich Police in Case No. 719/20 and had been in hiding for months.

Later, the law enforcers produced Khurram Shehzad in the court of Civil Judge Rana Asif Mustafa. The court approved one-day physical remand of the accused for the interrogation.

