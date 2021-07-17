T-Series – Head of Indian music, film production house booked for rape

MUMBAI – T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar has been booked for rape, official sources say.

The film production house yesterday issued a statement regarding the rape allegations levelled against its Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar.

The statement claims that the complaint filed against Kumar is "completely false and malicious". Further, it states that the police complaint filed by the complainant is "nothing but a counterblast" to the complaint filed by T-Series on July 1 this year "against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion".

T-Series official statement reads, "The complaint filed against Mr Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.” It adds, "It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos."

"Around March 2021 she approached Mr Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, in June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021," read the statement.

The case has been registered at DN Nagar police station in Andheri (West).

As per the law, Bhushan Kumar has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).