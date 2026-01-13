YouTuber Mubashir Siddique reveals earnings from viral camel roast video

Renowned Pakistani YouTuber and chef Mubashir Siddique, who hails from the small village of Shah Pur in Punjab, has shared details about the earnings from his recent video, leaving social media users surprised.

In his latest video, in which he prepared a camel roast, the content received millions of views. However, responding to comments and questions, the YouTuber revealed that the video actually resulted in a financial loss.

He explained that the production cost of the video was approximately Rs350,000, while the income generated from various platforms remained limited.

According to Mubashir Siddique, his TikTok and Instagram accounts are not monetised, meaning he earns only from Facebook and YouTube. Despite receiving 13 million views on Instagram and 8 million views on TikTok, he earned no revenue from those platforms.

From Facebook, the camel roast video generated $543, while YouTube brought in just $59, making the total earnings $602 — roughly Rs170,000. As the overall cost of producing the video was around Rs350,000, it clearly resulted in a financial loss.

Mubashir Siddique added that while some videos earn significant revenue, others fail to even recover their production costs.