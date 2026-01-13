Alizeh Shah issues ‘final warning’ to Yasir Nawaz over inappropriate remarks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has issued a final warning to director and host Yasir Nawaz, urging him to refrain from making disparaging comments about her in public.

This warning came after a recent episode of a popular TV show, where Yasir Nawaz appeared as a guest.

During a game segment, the host jokingly suggested that Yasir choose Alizeh Shah as his “imaginary sister,” to which Yasir humorously replied, “You make her your sister, I don’t want her.”

Following the viral video of the incident, Alizeh Shah took to Instagram to express her displeasure, writing that this was her last warning. She stated that despite five years having passed, Yasir Nawaz continues to bring up her name in almost every talk show.

Shah made it clear that she no longer wishes to be associated with Yasir’s comments and has asked him to stop mentioning her name on any platform.

“This is my final warning to Yasir Nawaz to refrain from taking my name on any platform. It has been five years since I worked on a project with him, yet he continues to mention my name on nearly every talk show he appears on,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“At times, he offers an apology, and at other times he claims that the experience was “not fun.” Regardless, this does not give him the right to repeatedly drag my name for the past five years. I have documented reports and records of every show in which he has defamed me. “

If he mentions my name again or refers to me in any capacity on any future platform, I will proceed with filing a defamation lawsuit against him without further notice, she warned.

“Furthermore, if this behavior continues, I will disclose to the entire industry the real reasons why he did not like working with me. Trust me, it will not reflect well on your image,” she concluded.