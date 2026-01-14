Stage actor Qaiser Piya robbed at traffic signal in Lahore

LAHORE – A well-known stage actor, Qaiser Piya, was robbed at a traffic signal in Lahore, where thieves snatched his valuable mobile phone and fled.

According to police, the incident took place in Lahore’s Garden Town area involving stage actor Qaiser Piya.

As per the FIR, Qaiser Piya was traveling in his car when it stopped at a traffic signal. At that moment, one suspect hit the car and deliberately started an argument.

The FIR further states that during the commotion, another suspect approached from the other side of the vehicle and took advantage of the situation to snatch Qaiser Piya’s expensive mobile phone before escaping.

Following the incident, Qaiser Piya filed a complaint at the Garden Town police station, after which police registered a case and launched an investigation.