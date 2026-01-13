Hina Afridi stuns in Mint Green as Wedding Festivities underway

LAHORE – TV star Hina Afridi, known for her captivating performances in Raja Rani and Kacha Dhagha, has officially kicked off her wedding celebrations, leaving fans in awe of her unconventional and ethereal Mayun look.

Moving away from the traditional yellow and orange palette, Hina opted for breathtaking mint green pishwas heavily adorned with silver embroidery. The actress shared snaps on social media, looking like a vision as she twirled against a lush backdrop of orange marigolds and green foliage.

The stunning photoshoot wasn’t just about the fashion; Hina accompanied the images with a deeply emotional note dedicated to her family. She particularly honored her brother, Shoaib Afridi, describing him as her “backbone” who stepped into every role after their mother passed away.

“Haldi Night” event has set a high bar for the rest of the festivities. Industry insiders and fans have flooded her comments with prayers and compliments, calling her the “most refreshing bride of the season.”

Hina is set to tie the knot with content creator Taimoor Akbar on January 16, 2026. With the Mayun already creating such a buzz, fans are eagerly waiting to see her bridal look for the Nikkah and Baraat ceremonies.