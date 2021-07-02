Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers
Web Desk
04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers
Share

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali who is a medium-fast bowler is celebrating his 27th birthday.

The talented cricketer made his first-class debut for Sialkot in October 2013. Later, Ali made his international debut for Pakistan in August 2016 in a One Day International (ODI) match. 

His wife Samyah Khan posted a series of adorable pictures alongside a heartwarming note to wish her husband.

"Happy birthday to my amazing husband i’m so lucky to have u as my life partner. You are the glow that lights up my life. May you get whatever u wish for. sending loads of love and kisses ur way "

Hassan got married to Indian flight attendant Samiya Arzoo in Dubai on 20th August 2019. On 6th April 2021, their first child was born. They named their newly born girl Helena Hassan Ali.

Moreover, fans and friends also wished the cricketer on his birthday.

On the work front, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the central contracts for the men’s team, promoting fast bowler Hassan Ali and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to category A.

Hassan Ali, Rizwan get promotion as PCB announces ... 12:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the central contracts for the men’s team, ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this ...
02:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
01:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah quashes marriage rumours with Imran ...
01:39 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Hassan Ali, Rizwan get promotion as PCB announces ...
12:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Screenwriter Asma Nabeel loses battle to cancer
11:59 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Double crowns for Hanan, Amna in Servis Tyres ...
10:25 PM | 1 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers
04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr