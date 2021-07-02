Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali who is a medium-fast bowler is celebrating his 27th birthday.

The talented cricketer made his first-class debut for Sialkot in October 2013. Later, Ali made his international debut for Pakistan in August 2016 in a One Day International (ODI) match.

His wife Samyah Khan posted a series of adorable pictures alongside a heartwarming note to wish her husband.

"Happy birthday to my amazing husband i’m so lucky to have u as my life partner. You are the glow that lights up my life. May you get whatever u wish for. sending loads of love and kisses ur way "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Hassan got married to Indian flight attendant Samiya Arzoo in Dubai on 20th August 2019. On 6th April 2021, their first child was born. They named their newly born girl Helena Hassan Ali.

Moreover, fans and friends also wished the cricketer on his birthday.

???????? 13 Tests, 54 ODIs, 36 T20Is matches ☝️ 188 wickets in international cricket ???? Man of the Tournament #CT17 ???? Fastest to take 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan Happy Birthday, @RealHa55an! ???? pic.twitter.com/POPekAKBg7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 2, 2021

Happy birthday @RealHa55an love you brother khush raho ❤️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/PPmlwXdZMr — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) July 2, 2021

On the work front, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the central contracts for the men’s team, promoting fast bowler Hassan Ali and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to category A.