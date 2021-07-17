Progressive Grammar School, A Revolution In Education Sector

Apex Group of Colleges CEO Rana Adeel Mumtaz and Daily Pakistan Editor-in-Chief Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami have introduced a new brand in the field of education across Pakistan with the name Progressive Grammar School. Now applications are being accepted from those interested in buying franchises of the Progressive Grammar School. This is a unique opportunity for the people who want to serve the education sector and get associated with it.

The Apex Group of Colleges is an education network expanding very rapidly. It has been founded by a team of experienced people. Rana Adeel Mumtaz is the CEO of this project; Tahir Khurshid Ahmad, Director (Marketing); Shakeel Ahmad, Director (Operations); and Imran Khan, Director (Academics). These people have the experience of working with several famous educational brands in Pakistan. These educationists have headed several schools and colleges, which have now become successful brands. This team, which has a 21-year experience in the field of education, has come in the competition with new enthusiasm and it wants to introduce such an education system in Pakistan that did not exist here in the past.

Why Select The Progressive Grammar School?

Usually, schools have a cramming system at the matriculation level, but the Progressive Grammar School has introduced the ‘Learning by Doing’ system. This school system is incorporating extracurricular activities into the national curriculum in such a way that will make students more confident, capable and passionate. The Exponential Learning System is being introduced at the school that will add to students’ abilities quickly. This school is introducing a new education system in Pakistan using the best practices in use at the world’s best educational institutions.

Exponential Learning Model

The school is focusing on STEM in the Exponential Learning Model that is effective in grooming children in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and arts at a very early age. Students from Play Group to 8th class will study their regular syllabus and also engage in STEM activities so that they know their areas of interest at a very early age. STEM is playing the role of the backbone in the modern education system in the entire world.

Life Skills

In our system children are given education, but they are not taught how to live a successful life. In the United States and Europe, a special emphasis is laid on life skills. A model of America’s Stanford University is called Four H that means head, heart, hand and health. In this model, children are taught how they can make effective use of their thinking, personality and brain.

Japanese Technique

This method is called School and Quality Circles. Under this system, children up to the 5th class are assigned case studies and taught how they can get their own conclusions after doing research.

Young Learner Programming

A part of the Scratch programme of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is called Drag and Drop Programming and in this programme, children are taught how to make different things. For example, children are taught how to make a watch or how to create a cartoon animation. When children are able to understand logic and programming at a very young age, it becomes quite easy for them to understand robotics and artificial intelligence.

Junior Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme

Usually, children are given education with the objective that they will find decent jobs, but the Progressive Grammar School is the first school in Pakistan that is going to introduce the Junior Entrepreneurship Programme. It means children will engage in entrepreneurship-related activities. They will be taught how to manage people, ensure the quality of products and sell their ideas in the market to become successful entrepreneurs.

How Will The People Interested In Buying A Franchise Benefit?

Children would love to come to school due to the system developed by the Progressive Grammar School because they will engage in their favourite extracurricular activities alongside their curricular activities. When children love to come to school, the number of students increases with the passage of time. From the investors’ point of view, an effort has been made to ensure an early return on investment.

The brand will be advertised on a weekly basis. Students’ performance and schools’ activities will be highlighted in the media. The head office will provide 100 percent academic support to franchises and it will also provide the schools' plans on a daily, weekly and annual basis. The head office will provide free training to teaches and other staff for all the aforementioned programmes. The head office will also provide training to parents of the students.

The Progressive Grammar School will have its own web portal where all students will be enrolled. Date sheets and results of students will be updated on the web portal. Investment in this franchise will be less and the return will be high.

About The Experienced Team Of The Apex Group Of Colleges

Apex Group of Colleges CEO Rana AdeelMumtaz has headed and managed various projects of schools, colleges and universities. He says he believes as an educationist that education is the only way for a nation and humanity to achieve prosperity. He says he believes that only education can make people successful in this world and hereafter.

Marketing and PDC director Tahir Khurshid successfully headed two school projects before joining this project. He says it is impossible to bring a new project without doing market research and knowing consumers’ needs. He says his department accepted this challenge and created a new project keeping in view the needs of the consumers.

Shakeel Ahmad, director (operations) of the Apex Group of Colleges, served at key posts with several successful brands before joining the Progressive Grammar School project. He said that the right project would be successful if it is launched at the right time and right place in the right way. He said they achieved success in the Apex Group of Colleges project by working in a professional manner.

Director (Academics) Imran Khan says it is the mission of the entire team to make sure that students exiting their educational institution work more professionally in the job market. He says it is the first priority of the entire team to make students compatible with the needs of modern life.