Pakistan, Uzbekistan to produce film on first Mughal emperor who ruled India (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Uzbekistan announced to make a film on the first Mughal emperor Zaheer ud din Babur to educate the young people about the legacy of his dynasty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a joint presser with Uzbek President, said “It is extremely exciting that we have decided now to make a film on the first of the great Mughals, Zahreeruddin Babar saying that the countries needed to be made aware of the connection between their regions.”

“Babar’s dynasty ruled India for 300 years when India was considered as one of the ‘richest’ places in the world and I think the young people in Pakistan and Uzbekistan must know this connection that stayed for hundreds of years between this part of the world and our part of the world, The News quoted the premier as saying.

Khan while expressing hope that ‘this will be the beginning of a strong cultural exchange between the two countries also announced to introduce cricket in Uzbekistan. The youth of Pakistan and Uzbekistan must know the history and culture of Muslims and their leaders, adding, they can also make films on Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Mirza Ghalib, and Imam Bukhari.

Meanwhile, Uzbek premier Mirziyoyev, also expressed his excitement over the coming project saying that many youngsters in his country were unaware that a great number of mosques, mausoleums, and schools were built in Lahore, the country’s cultural capital, by his predecessor.

Throwing weight behind Khan’s opinion, he said the youth of Uzbekistan should know about the heritage of Babar’s dynasty. “We should say that this is just the beginning. I look forward to visiting the South Asian country in order to see those very places that have the touch of our ancestors and to see the life in Pakistan and people of Pakistan,” Mirziyoyev further added.